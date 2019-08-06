After the grand success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas is all set to appear in a completely different avatar in Saaho. While his fans are extremely excited for the release of the film, the kind of remuneration that Prabhas is being paid for the film will blow everyone's mind.

Saaho is a highly big budget film with popular stars including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

As the film's release is nearing, reports talking about Prabhas being paid a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore have been doing the rounds. If this is true, Prabhas has become the highest paid Indian actor beating all the biggies like the three Khans or Rajnikanth.

Apart from Rs 100 crore as fixed fees for Saaho, some reports even claimed that he will also be having a share in the film's profit. However, all these are still just rumours as no one from the team has confirmed anything regarding the actor's remuneration.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action thriller with extensive use of VFX. The teaser of the film impressed all with high octane action, fresh chemistry of Prabhas and Shraddha, and interesting dialogues.

Set to be released in four languages, Saaho is certainly expected to have a massive opening at the box office. The film will hit the theatres on August 30.