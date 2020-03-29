Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and since then, he has been in self-isolation at the Balmoral estate in Scotland with his wife Camilla. "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," an official statement from Clarence House read.

Now according to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle has forbidden Prince Harry to visit his coronavirus-infected father Prince Charles in the UK. According to the portal, Meghan is not OK with Harry travelling at all amid the ongoing restrictions. "Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad ... Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Nonetheless, all major governments have ordered a lockdown and have issued warnings against international travel. So it would rather be difficult for Harry, who is currently in Canada, to fly to London.

Coming back to Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne and Clarence House are not yet able to ascertain as to who he may have caught the virus from since he has had a "high number of engagements" in recent weeks. According to Fox News, Harry wanted to come back to the UK "straight away" but it was also Charles who told him "not to travel," assuring him that "he will be fine".

Meghan and Harry are currently putting up at their waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island with their son Archie. The two moved away from royal duties recently.