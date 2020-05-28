Manimegalai VJ, who married her boyfriend Hussain against her father's wishes, celebrated Eid and shared her festival wishes with her followers on Twitter. Unfortunately, a section of people responded to her post with negative comments, yet she politely gave befitting replies.

The Tamil TV anchor posted a picture in which she is wearing a hijab and claimed that she used to pester her friends for Ramzan biriyani, but people are now asking her. "Munadi lam Na en friends kitta briyani kepen Ramzan ku ipo ellarum enkitta briyani kekaranga Oreyyy Nagaichuvaiya iruku #eidmubarak2020. [sic]"she wrote.

'Keep Your Confusion to Yourself'

Soon the questions on whether Manimegalai converted to Islam arose in the minds of a few of her followers. Responding to a fan's question, the TV anchor said that she has not changed her faith after wedding and they both celebrate the festivals of each other's religions. The couple is clear about it, while asking the person to keep his confusions to himself.

"Happy Ramzan solradhuku ellam matham maaritu than sollanuma ;) yaarum inga convert aagala. Hussain comes with me to temple & we also celebrate Ramzan. We both are clear. Unga confusions ah inga kondu varathinga pls. Thank you. [sic]" she wrote.

Adding further, Manimegalai VJ reminded another follower that they recently celebrated Pongal together. "2 years ah pottutu thanga irken. Recent a kuda rendu perum KOVILUKU poyi pongal vachom ! Check my pinned tweet. Neenga ramzan pic ah deep ah paakara maari, na upload panra diwali pongal pic ayum paatha nanum konjam sandhosapaduven.[sic]"

Marriage Against Family's Wishes

Manimegalai VJ is married to Hussain, an assitant dance choreographer in 2017. However, her family was against the marriage since she is marrying a person out of her religion.

"Hussain & Me Got Married Today Sudden Register Marriage. Failed to convince my Dad, went out of Hands, hence this decision. I strongly believe that he ll understand me 1 day. LOVE HAS NO RELIGION I Love You Hussain ❤️ Sri Rama Jayam Allah [sic]," Manimegalai had tweeted then.