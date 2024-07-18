Bollywood actor and fashion and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was garnering headlines not only for her professional life but also her personal life. The actor was earlier dating Arjun Kapoor. However, several reports claimed that the diva has parted ways with Arjun after four years of staying strong.

As per a report in the media, Malaika and Arjun have called it quits. However, another report mentioned Malaika and Arjun are going strong.

Malaika skipped Ambani bash; Arjun Kapoor was seen dancing

Malaika was missing from the Ambani bash as she was holidaying in Spain, the chaiya chaiya girl has been dropping pictures and videos from her vacation.

Amid fun, food, shopping and adventures. Malaika took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from her vacation wherein she is seen gorging on scrumptious food and wine.

The picture also gives a subtle hint of the mystery man she is enjoying in Spain.

The picture shows a mystery man whom she clicked. While the photo of the man was blurred, it was enough to spark dating rumours.

With reports of Malaika and Arjun calling it quits. Netizens were quick to conclude that Malaika had found love.

As far as the dating rumours are concerned, neither Arjun Kapoor nor Malaika have spoken about their relationship after the rumours about their break-up emerged.

Recently, Malaika also posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Story. "The longest relationship you'll ever have is the one with your heart, mind and body. Treat them with kindness (sic).

Addressing their separation rumours, a Pinkvilla report confirmed the spilt and stated that their relationship has run its course. According to a source close to the couple they have decided to part ways in a 'dignified' manner. While they hold a "special place" in each other's hearts, they have decided to maintain a "dignified silence" on the matter. The source adds, "They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship." The report adds that the couple has had a long and fruitful relationship.

Malaika officially announced her relationship with Arjun in 2019, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years. They got divorced in 2017 and since then have been co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.

Work front

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Singham Again, where he will be essaying the role of an antagonist. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and others in lead roles. He is also a part of No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The trio will reportedly be seen romancing 10 heroines in the film. The makers of the show are yet to make an official announcement.