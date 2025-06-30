It was a boys' day out for the Pataudis, as papa Saif Ali Khan spent the weekend bonding with his sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh.

On Sunday, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to social media and shared a series of candid photos, including his younger stepbrothers, Jeh and Taimur, playing cricket. Another photo featured Ibrahim and Saif posing together with Taimur and Jeh.

As soon as the pictures went viral, netizens couldn't take their eyes off the striking resemblance between Saif's three sons. Many even pointed out that Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir look so alike that it's clear Saif's genes have overpowered both Amrita and Kareena's features.

Some also noted that Kareena had earlier instructed the paparazzi not to click pictures of Jeh and Taimur, wanting to keep them away from the media glare following the stabbing attack on Saif in January. She had publicly requested privacy, citing safety concerns.

However, with Ibrahim now posting a full carousel featuring Jeh and Taimur, netizens are wondering has Kareena's privacy ban has been lifted?

A user wrote, "Saif available in - Small, Medium, Large, X-Large."

Another wrote, "Saif with Saif v2.0, 3.0 and 4.0."

A third user wrote, "Multiverse of Saif Ali Khan."

The next one commented, Jeh looks like Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "Jeh is not like Saif, baki do blkl same copy hy said."

Another wrote, "3 saif and 1 kareena." "

For the unversed, on January 16, Saif was stabbed by burglars at his Bandra residence. He was rushed to the hospital that night and underwent surgery. Since then, Kareena and Saif have repeatedly urged the media to respect their family's privacy, specifically asking not to photograph their children.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut as a child artist in Tashan, where he portrayed the younger version of his father Saif Ali Khan's character. He later made his lead debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. He will next be seen in Sarzameen, a thriller-mystery starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, with Mihir Ahuja in a supporting role. The film is directed by Kayoze Irani and produced under the Dharma Productions banner.