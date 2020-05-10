Actress Shruti Haasan says her father and actor-politician Kamal Haasan has never punished or yelled at her. Shruti was treating her fans with a question-and-answer session, where one user asked the "worst punishment" she has got from her father.

Shruti replied: "My dad never punished, yelled at me. He wasn't like that. He was always using reason and logic, but I think I once made a mistake and he was like 'I am so disappointed'."

A second fan asked about Kamal, to which Shruti said: "He's very well. He's in Chennai isolating himself and doing well."

The actress, who is also known for her vocal prowess, said if given a choice between heavy metal and grunge rock, she would choose "heavy metal". She added: "If I had to listen every day... yeah... probably... without a doubt actually."

What's the first thing you would do when the lockdown ends, one asked. "I would definitely go back to work. I miss working and I will go to work only when it's safe," she said.

Talking about her Telugu film "Gabbar Singh" completing eight years, Shruti said she feels lucky to be a part of such a super hit movie.

"It feels so good. I feel really lucky and blessed to have been part of such a big superhit movie... it changed a lot of things for me," she said.