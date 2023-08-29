Salman Khan lovingly monikered as Bhai recently clocked 35 years in Bollywood and is gearing up for his next Tiger 3. The actor is busy with the post-production of the film. Last week, Salman set the internet ablaze with his semi-bald look and netizens assumed that Bhai of Bollywood is gearing up for "Tere Naam 2", which isn't the case, in fact, he is preparing for Karan Johar's next.

Days after his first outing, on Monday night, Salman Khan was spotted in the city yet again. Salman Bhai's swag was unmissable.

The actor was seen coming out of the dubbing studio. He kept his look casual and wore a beige T-shirt with a pair of black denim pants. He looked fit and fine. Salman was surrounded by high security, who escorted him to his car.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to his semi-bald look

A user said, "Salman Khan's swag."

Another said, "He has gone fat."

The third one, "The only actor who looks equally handsome in bald look also."

For the unversed, Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan who clocked 35 years in the industry thanked his ardent fans for always being supportive.

Salman Khan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) "35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love."

The clip includes a compilation of his films including clips from some of his most iconic films such as 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Wanted', 'Dabangg', 'Sultan', 'Bodyguard' and 'Tiger' featuring some of his best-known dialogues and clips of the most iconic tracks.

SRK lauds Salman

As fans await the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the superstar hosted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.. During his a fans asked Shah Rukh about Salman's new look. "@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk (Salman's latest look seems to be a promotion for Jawan, is this true)," a fan asked him.

Shah Rukh replied, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta....woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain...bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman doesn't need to look differently to show love for me... he loves me from his heart... that's all)!!"

However, Salman's fans are waiting for an update on Tiger 3 and are expected to reunite with Shah Rukh early next year for a rumoured Tiger vs. Pathaan film.