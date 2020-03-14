Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie shares her six children - Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Pax, and Knox - with former husband Brad Pitt. The couple split after two years of marriage and 12 years together. Now as their daughters Zahara and Shiloh have undergone surgeries, certain reports claim that the two are reuniting to help their daughters as they are willing to support them together till their recovery.

However, things have now taken a new turn as recent reports suggest that Brad's mom Jane Etta Pitt has spoken to him with regards to the rumours that are going around about him and Jennifer Aniston, as reported by Gossip Cop. Apparently, Jane and Jennifer are very close to each other and thus, the former has also reportedly warned Brad to not mess with Jen amidst his reunion with ex-wife Angelina. Now just that, she wants both of them to enjoy a long term relation and hence, doesn't want Brad to do anything that might hamper that.

The three of them are yet to give an official statement on the same.

How Brad-Jen got back to being FRIENDS!

It all started when the actor made an appearance at Jen's annual holiday party apart from attending her 50th birthday bash in February 2019. The two were then clicked at the 2020 Display screen Actor Guild Awards. They were also seen making sweet gestures at the SAG Awards, where Brad took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while Jennifer bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. And since then, their fans have been rooting for them to get back together