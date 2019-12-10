Indhuja Ravichandran, who is basking in the success of Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer Bigil, is not happy with a negative report published by a Tamil website about her. The actress has shared her unhappiness over it on her Twitter account asking the publication not to write articles for the "name sake."

Choosy or Haughty?

According to the report, Indhuja Ravichandran has turned choosy following the success of Bigil. The actress is listening to a lot of stories, but has rejected many offers stating that the 25-year old wants to work in commercial films.

The most damaging part of the report was that Indhuja Ravichandran was asking the filmmakers, who approached her with off-beat content, to offer those films to the actresses, who do films for awards. The report tried to indicate that success had gone to her head.

Clearing the rumours about it, Indhuja tweeted, "Press are someone more powerful &the backbone of cinema I believe.innocent people believe as it is shown or heard.plz don't write for name sake(respectivepress)am a person who is madly in love with cinema &I would never say such nonsense what you have written.WORDS.HURTS.SOMUCH. [sic]"

Thus putting an end to the speculations.

Indhuja Ravichandran started her career with Vaibhav's Meyaadha Maan by doing a supporting role. Since then, she has acted in a couple of movies and Bigil being the biggest film of her to date.

Bigil Success

The Vijay-starrer was released for Diwali 2019. The Atlee Kumar-directorial is a sports drama in which Indhuja was seen in the role of a footballer. The AGS Entertainment-funded movie has minted over Rs 80 crore share in Tamil Nadu alone.