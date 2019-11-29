Vijay and Nayanthara's Bigil has successfully completed its five-week run in theatres and entered sixth week. The Atlee Kumar-directorial has still being played in countable screens in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India.

Released ahead of Diwali festival, Bigil had released big in South India. In Tamil Nadu alone, it saw the light of the day in around 700 screens. With no competition and massive pre-release buzz, the Vijay-starrer minted Rs 25.1 crore on the first day, thus getting a flying start.

Bigil at TN Box Office

Thereafter, Bigil has maintained the momentum and had a free run for almost four weeks without any completion. As a result, the movie has grossed around Rs 148 crore in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. The movie has raked in a record-breaking Rs 80 crore share. In Chennai alone, the Kollywood flick has grossed over Rs 14 crore.

Outside Home Territory

The AGS Entertainment-funded movie has grossed over Rs 20 crore in Karnataka. In Andhra and Telangana, Bigil was dubbed in Telugu with the title Whistle. The Tollywood version has done a remarkable business by earning close to Rs 21 crore.

Whereas in Kerala, the Atlee Kumar's sports drama has grossed a little over Rs 19 crore with a share of Rs 9+ crore. The total collection of the movie from South Indian states stand at Rs 208 crore.

Bigil is made with the budget of Rs 180 crore and has become profitable venture for the majority of distributors in South India. Even in its sixth week, the film is being played in 100+ screens in Tamil Nadu. It has become the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy's career.

Among the overseas centres, Bigil has grossed big amounts in a few countries that include Malaysia.