After three years of muted celebrations, the Ganesh Utsav was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Not just common people, even celebs welcomed Bappa at home.

From Manish Malhotra to Kartik Aaryan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Ambani among others welcomed Bappa at their residence with dhol-tasha. Most of the celebs also sought divine darshan at Lalbaug Cha Raja.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Uorfi Javed, Manushi Chillar, Ambani's among others visited the pandal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Ganpati Pandal

On Sunday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her mother and daughter Aardhaya visited a Ganpati Pandal.

The videos and pictures of Aishwarya's divine darshan have gone viral.

For the darshan, Aishwariya wore an ivory suit and kept her hair in the usual style. While Aaradhaya was dressed in an orange suit, her baby hairstyle was intact and she seemed a little perplexed with the crowd. In the videos, she is trying to smile and Aishwariya is seen holding her hand tightly. While Aishwarya Rai's mother wore a red saree their security was seen holding Brinda's hand.

Netizens were not pleased with Aishwarya Rai's gesture. A section of netizens slammed her for not holding her mother's hand.

A user said, "Why is she controlling her childhood also, Aaradhya can't go with her friends, we can see clearly."

Another mentioned, "We have never seen Aaradhya's forehead."

The third user said, "Aish badly needs a stylist, I have been seeing her like this from my teenage years to now . Pls get her a stylist and Aaradhya , I think she is going to have the same look till I die."

The fourth user said, "Aradhya ki shaadi mei muh dikhayi nhi matha dikhayi hogi..." (At Aaradhaya's wedding she won't be showing her face but her forehead).