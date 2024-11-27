Haryana CM watches 'The Sabarmati Report', says 'film portrays the truth of Godhra'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday watched 'The Sabarmati Report', a recently released Hindi film claiming to reveal the truth of 2002 Godhra train burning incident. He also urged people to watch the movie, as it revisits the tragic details of 2022 Godhra incident in which more than 50 people, mostly Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death.

The Chief Minister watched the movie for the second time with party members, from the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

Speaking about the film, CM Saini said, "The movie accurately portrays how Ram devotees were joyfully returning from Ayodhya, only to fall victim to a well-planned conspiracy that caused the deaths of 57 people. This tragic incident needed to be brought to light, and The Sabarmati Report does just that."

The Chief Minister also praised filmmaker's endeavor in unravelling the truth behind Godhra riots.

"I appeal to everyone to watch this movie. Like The Kashmir Files, this film brings out hidden truths. Suppressing such events in the past has caused difficulties for the public today," he said.

Calling the film a tribute to the victims of the Godhra tragedy, Saini said, "This movie is for the 56 lives lost. It reminds us that such incidents do not occur without orchestration. This is not a fictional story but a recounting of real events. Everyone should watch it."

Last week, CM Saini attended a screening in Chandigarh alongside the film's star cast, presenter Ektaa Kapoor, and producer Amul Mohan. The Vikrant Massey-starrer has received widespread acclaim for its depiction of the events surrounding the Sabarmati Express tragedy.

Based on the February 27, 2002, incident, The Sabarmati Report portrays the horrific attack on the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Gujarat's Godhra railway station.

In the film, Massey plays a Hindi journalist determined to uncover the truth behind the tragedy, presenting the event through a lens of justice and truth.

Notably, the Haryana government has already declared the movie tax-free in the state, joining other BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan in ensuring broader accessibility to the film.

(With inputs from IANS)