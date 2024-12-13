Haryana CM targets Congress, AAP on farmers issues, lauds PM Modi's initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday emphasized the importance of purchasing crops from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP). He targeted Congress and AAP governments on the issues related to farmers and urged them to ensure that all crops are procured at MSP, thereby supporting farmers in their respective states.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Saini hit out at the Punjab government, urging it to take decisive steps to strengthen farmers in its jurisdiction.

"The state government must prioritize farmers' welfare in the states it governs. Punjab must step forward and assure its farmers that all crops will be procured at MSP," he said.

Highlighting the pro-farmer initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade, Saini claimed these measures have caused discomfort to opposition parties.

"The Congress and other members of the INDIA bloc frequently politicize every decision made in favour of farmers. Their opposition only reveals their lack of commitment to farmers' welfare," he added.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of a craft exhibition in the city.

Saini also lauded the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation-One Election' initiative, describing it as a historic step toward saving time and resources.

"This move will significantly benefit the common people by expediting developmental projects and ensuring India achieves developed nation status by 2047," he stated.

Responding to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's concerns that the initiative could harm regional parties, Saini accused the Punjab government of failing to meet public expectations.

"In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are embroiled in corruption cases and have failed to deliver on their promises of transparent governance. Instead of politicizing reforms, they should focus on improving people's lives, providing clean drinking water, and cleaning the Yamuna River," Saini remarked.

He predicted defeat for the AAP in the upcoming Delhi elections, saying people have grown disillusioned with the party's governance.

Targeting the Congress, Saini said the party has been rejected by the people due to its history of deceit and failure to govern effectively.

"Congress-led governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have not worked in the people's interest. Their failures are evident, just as they were defeated in Haryana and Maharashtra," he noted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioners from Haryana's Jind and Ambala districts have written to their Punjab counterpart in Sangrur, urging proper medical assistance for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The farmer leader's hunger strike entered its 18th day on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)