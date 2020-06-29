Haryana BJP MLA Subhash Sudha tested positive for coronavirus. His test results were declared on Sunday, June 29. He has been admitted to Medanta Medicity Hospital.

Subhash Sudha, MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district was admitted to a private hospital when he has running high fever for a couple of days. On Sunday, June 29 his test results came positive.

Sudha's family members have been quarantined and an exercise was on to trace those with whom the legislator may have come into contact during the past few days.

Of the total 13,829 coronavirus cases in Haryana and 223 fatalities, Kurukshetra district has 115 cases with no fatality.