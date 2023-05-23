Amid the ongoing G20 meeting in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the Pakistan-sponsored terror ecosystem has been dismantled and the Union Territory is on the move.

"I can confidently say that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jammu Kashmir is on the move", the LG said while interacting with media persons.

"By adopting a whole government approach, the ecosystem of terror sponsored by our neighbour has been almost dismantled", he said with an obvious reference to Pakistan.

"Schools and colleges remain open allowing youth to focus on career building. Today's Jammu Kashmir is not a land of hartals or stone pelters", he pointed out, adding, "It's a land of peace and prosperity that responsible and responsive administration is trying too hard to bring in lives of the people".

Grass-root democracy growing from strengthen to strengthen in J&K

Pointing toward the first-time establishment of the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Jammu Kashmir, the LG said that the government is governed by the Constitution of India, which has established the rule of law and supremacy of the people.

"Grass-root democracy has been growing from strength to strength. The three-tier PRI system has ensured stability and consistency in development and participation of people in policy-making", he said.

"We have an open and vibrant press and more than 400 newspapers are published every day. The digital revolution has unleashed socio-cultural transformation, which has empowered every section of society, especially the young generation", he said.

Over six million youth participated in sporting events across J&K

"With more than 65% population below 35 years of age, we are witnessing the emergence of a powerful force of youth that is contributing to invention, innovation, and research", he said, adding, "You will be surprised to know that last year, six million youth participated in various sporting events across Jammu Kashmir".

Every district of Jammu Kashmir has a multi-purpose indoor sports hall. Gulmarg is being transformed into a world-class winter sports destination.

He further informed that all 4292 Panchayats in Jammu Kashmir have a Youth Club to seize the opportunity globalization has to offer.

"We have set up a dedicated department, Mission Youth to help young men and women to achieve their dreams and build a vibrant society free from fear, discrimination, and exploitation", he announced.

The LG said that his government has taken a very wide range of decisions to accelerate the implementation of mega infrastructure projects, modernization of the health, agriculture, and energy sector, and brought transparency and accountability in the governance system to script a new chapter of growth in Jammu Kashmir.