Harshvardhan Rane shot up to fame and became a household name with his Bollywood debut 'Sanam Teri Kasam' back in 2016. The film also starred Pakistani star, Mawra Hocane and went on to become a film that was deeply appreciated by fans. Lately, there has been a trend of re-releasing Bollywood movies in theatres, and each of the films that have been re-released till now has received a lot of love, not just from fans, but has also made good box office numbers. 'Sanam Teri Kasam' was re-released on February 7 and has gone back to being the talk of the town in a matter of days.

After the re-release, Rane decided to visit a theatre to surprise his fans and check the kind of reaction the film was getting. The actor was greeted by a wave of people who were all smiles and greeted the actor with immense love. He was literally mobbed by those who were present in the cinema theatre and wanted to interact with the actor and get pictures clicked with him.

Sharing the experience, with fans online, Rane posted a video of the hall visit on his social media. He wrote, "I just did my job, Deepak sir did his task, and now you are doing your duty!"

After the video went viral, netizens could not help but showcase their love for the actor in the comment section of the video.

A fan wrote, "9 years have passed and he is still the same 'Inder' we know..., and today he gets the appreciation he should have deserved...so happy for you, sir" while another wrote, " got goosebumps just looking at this reel.... what if I saw it from the front(live)".

Another wrote about the film saying, "My friends cried today !! the experience was awesome!! Finally watched."

The love for the reel and Harshvardhan Rane was not just limited to Instagram but a discourse was started on Reddit as well. Netizens spoke about how the actor is well deserving of this kind of love.

A comment on the Reddit thread read, "So happy for him. What is mass? This is mass. If a film connects it connects and people unabashedly love it. You don't have to pay them to show up." Another read, "Yeah he deserves the credit for actively asking for a 're release.'Apna time ayega' is apt for him it's his time to shine". A Reddit user wrote, "He deserves this love and more. When people say finally getting his due, it really hits hard with this guy coz he's worked so hard , been super humble , pleaded with the producers for this re-release ... I mean sach me itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki kaushish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai. kehte hai agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kayenath usse tumse milane ki kaushish mein lag jaati hai. More power to you HarshV!"

The film after its re-release is all the rage at the moment, it literally is the talk of the town. In two days, the film has gone on to make Rs 11.36 crores (India net). Several fans have even mentioned that Mawra too should have had the opportunity to see how much her work is still being appreciated.