Special treatment inside jails is not unheard of. Despite the practice being exposed many a time, it continues to be provided to certain culprits serving a sentence. A shocking evidence has come to light, involving the murder accused of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

NIA is probing the case and ten people have been arrested so far and charged under UAPA. Harsha's murder accused lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara are having a gala time inside the jail as their social media videos have sparked an outcry. The accused are making Reels, a social media trend where a person acts to a background music or dialogue (popularly called TikTok), from inside the prison, making a mockery of the jail authorities.

The Parappana Agrahara police station registered a complaint after seeing the video of the murder accused and then raided the jail on Sunday. It is alleged that the accused are not only using smartphones and making videos, they are even in contact with their family through video calls. The mobile phone is said to be have been given to the accused by an under-trial prisoner.

Victim's family outraged by royal treatment in jail

The family of Harsha in Shivamogga are outraged over the fact that the murder accused are getting special treatment in jail. They have demanded the hail officials to be suspended with immediate effect.

BJP leader Prakash Shrivastava echoed the victim family's sentiments and said that it was shocking to learn about the treatment enjoyed by the murder accused inside the jail.

Minors arrested for celebrating Harsha's murder

On the other hand, Karnataka police detained two minor boys of the minority community for celebrating the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district of Karnataka last week. The accused had made a collage of Harsha murder case photos along with theirs on the whatsapp status and added a film dialogue to it. The post celebrated the murder of Bajrang Dal activist and projected the accused boys as the ones who killed him.

Realising the sensitivity of the matter that it could spark communal tensions, police launched a search for the boys and detained them. Shivamogga SP B.M. Lakshmi Prasad has confirmed that the police department has lodged suo motu cases against four boys for sharing posts which could disturb communal harmony. A hunt has been launched for the other two.

Harsha was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants in February at the height of the hijab crisis triggering concerns and law and order situation. Popularly known as Harsha Hindu, Harsha was in the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned illegal transportation of cows. He shared fierce Hindutva messages on his social media accounts and also commented on the hijab issue. The murder has led to widespread violence and threatened to spread all over the state. The police department had clamped curfew orders since last Monday and as many as 2,000 policemen have been deputed to ensure no untoward incident happens.