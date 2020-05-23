Rupert Grint famous for playing the role of Ronald Weasley in the Harry Potter series was recently spotted with his newborn daughter. The 31-year-old actor had a baby girl with girlfriend, Georgia Groome earlier this month.

Rupert and Georgia were seen taking a stroll with a baby girl, Kristina in the pram. The couple are adjusting to parenthood well and seemed quite relaxed on their walk. The three even colour coordinated their looks.

While Rupert wore a casual graphic printed black t-shirt with a pair of black denims, Georgia too chose black as the colour of the day. She wore a black denim jacket with black leggings. She also wore a white print t-shirt underneath her denim jacket. The little baby girl comfortably slept in a black pram.

The couple paid attention to safety and wore masks and sunglasses as protective gear. The thing that stood out the most from their walk was how the two of them shared their parental duties. Rupert was seen pushing the baby's stroller for some time and then Georgia took over. The two took turns letting the other person relax.



Although not married, Rupert and Georgia have been seeing each other since 2011. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this month but did not announce their pregnancy to the media. It was only when Georgia was spotted with a very visible baby bump in April that media speculations rose and the two of them made it official.

It seems like the couple pays a lot of importance to their privacy. On the birth of their daughter, they had released a joint statement to The Mirror announcing that, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We kindly ask you to respect their privacy at this very special time."