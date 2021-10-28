On Monday, October 25, a 21-year-old woman identified as Sridevi and her one-year-old son Dakshith were killed, while her husband Shivakumar was injured, when a tipper lorry knocked down their motorcycle on the Marathahalli Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. According to the police statement, Shivakumar and his family were heading to Dharmapuri, their hometown, approximately 140 km from the city of Bengaluru.

Road accidents are not uncommon on Indian highways and traffic-laden city roads. Unfortunately, a lack of safety measures leads to most of such incidents.

On October 26, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, in a press release, communicated a set of proposed draft rules for safety provisions for a child or children being carried on a motorcycle. The rules have been drafted keeping in mind, primarily, the safety of child pillion passengers aged between 9 months and 4 years.

New motor rules concerning children on bikes

The recommendations made by the ministry as an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, highlight the significance of a crash helmet or bicycle helmet for children between nine months and four years riding pillion. The motorists carrying children as pillions must ensure that a strict speed limit of below 40 kmph is followed while carrying children below the age of four years. Also, a safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

Further, it is important to ensure that the crash helmet fits the child's head or a bicycle helmet complying with [ASTM 1447]/ [European (CEN)BS EN 1080/BS EN 1078] needs to be used till the specifications are prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act 2016.

Till the time the Bureau of Indian Standards comes out with specifications for a suitable harness, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has specified how the harness should be. It should be lightweight, adjustable, waterproof and durable; heavy nylon/ multifilament nylon material with high-density foam; and designed to hold weight up to 30 kg, explains an Indian Express report.

The ministry also pointed out that it is open to objections and suggestions on the draft for the next 30 days. They may be directed to the Joint Secretary (Motor Vehicle Licence, Transport and Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In 2017, the Philippines passed a very stringent law banning small children from being carried on motorbikes. According to media outlet Motopinas.com, children who are around the waist of the legal rider, and the ones whose feet can touch the footpegs 'comfortably' are only allowed, provided they wear helmets. Even if the child fulfills the above-mentioned criteria, he/she is not allowed to sit/stand in front of the rider; he can only be at the pillion seat.