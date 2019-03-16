The Gujarat Congress official website was hacked on Friday, March 16, by an unidentified person. The alleged accused reportedly had uploaded a picture of Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, who joined the Congress party a couple of days ago, in form of a screenshot which appears to be one of his alleged sex video that surfaced ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections in 2017.

In the photo, a person resembling Patel can be seen sitting on the bed with a girl and it is accompanied by a caption - "Welcome our new leader".

According to Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, the website, "http://www.gujaratcongress.in", was taken down immediately by the party's IT team after spotting the "mischief".

"Our website was hacked. Someone put a photo of Hardik Patel on it. We have shut down the website immediately. It will become online soon. This might be the handiwork of those who did not like Hardik's entry into the Congress," said Doshi, adding the party may file a police complaint.

Ahead of the December 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat, around five videos, purportedly showing Patel with women, had surfaced on social media platforms. The 25-year-old Patidar quota agitation spearhead had then claimed all the videos were "fake and morphed".