The Indian bowlers were on the money, yet again, this time after Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Virat Kohli made a couple of changes to the playing XI. MS Dhoni pulled up sore and he was replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the side, while Hardik Pandya, who was available for selection, replaced Vijay Shankar.

Pandya made an impact in the game, first with his tight bowling which increased the pressure on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor and then took the breath away with an absolutely stunning catch to account for the New Zealand skipper.

Williamson, who was stuck at one end, felt obliged to up the scoring rate and this forced him to charge out of his batting crease to Chahal and then was not close to the pitch of the ball. However, he flicked it and the ball went flying to Hardik's left at short mid-wicket who took off and took an absolute blinder to dismiss the skipper.

Twitter took note of this effort and applauded the effort of the all-rounder who was making a comeback into the Indian side after a very tough couple of weeks.

New Zealand was not very comfortable against some tight Indian bowling and the innings were meandering along. On a good batting track, they need a score on the board to challenge a dominant Indian batting order.