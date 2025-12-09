Of late, paparazzi are under fire and have been getting bashed by celebs for not maintaining decorum, yelling and shouting during photo ops, or clicking and zooming in on female celebs' and models' body parts just to garner views on social media.

Indian cricketer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is dating model Mahieka Sharma, is the latest celeb to slam the paparazzi for their behaviour and for inappropriately filming his girlfriend.

Mahieka opted for a black mini body-hugging outfit

On Monday night, Hardik's GF Mahieka was seen enjoying her solo time in Bandra. While exiting the restaurant, paps captured Mahieka from all angles; however, some paps even zoomed in on her private parts and captured her undergarments, which didn't go down well with netizens.

For the night, Mahieka wore a mini body-hugging outfit and flaunted her bust, but paps focused on other areas. The video on Tuesday went viral, and soon Hardik spotted it and called out the media and paparazzi and urged them to be a little mindful while clicking pictures of women.

Hardik Pandya slams paparazzi for inappropriate filming of Mahieka Sharma

Hardik took to his Instagram to reveal that his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, was clicked from an inappropriate and extremely disrespectful angle in Mumbai while leaving a restaurant in Bandra. Pandya asked the media to respect the boundaries that every woman deserves and let private moments stay that way going forward.

Hours after his GF Mahieka Sharma's video exiting the restaurant went viral, Hardik took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today, something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism."

Hardik further shared, "This isn't about headlines or who clicked what; it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day, I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you."

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma PDA

Hardik and Mahieka have gone all out in professing their love for one another and have officially confirmed their relationship on social media. Last month, Hardik and Mahieka moved in together and performed a puja at their home.

Hardik was earlier married to Nataša Stanković. Hardik and Nataša parted ways but continue to co-parent their son, Agastya Pandya.