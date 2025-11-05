Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is truly, deeply in love and is not shying away from professing his love on social media. The cricketer made his relationship official with model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma last month, and since then, the duo's PDA has been garnering headlines.

Needless to say, Hardik is head over heels in love with Mahieka, from his phone screensaver to kissing Mahieka Sharma while washing his car, dinner dates, and random flowery welcomes for his lady love. Every minute detail of their relationship is being shared by Hardik Pandya on social media.

On November 4, 2025, late at night, Hardik Pandya dropped an Instagram carousel of photos and a video dump showing him spending quality time with his model girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, his son Agastya Pandya, and his pet dogs.

In one of the photos, Hardik and Mahieka are seen sharing cosy moments by the sea, and that was Hardik's phone wallpaper. In another, the couple are seen making goofy faces together.

The carousel also shows the couple washing their car, with Mahieka playfully teasing her boyfriend.

Hardik also shared photos of a video call with Agastya, who made occasional appearances in the post. Pandya further gave glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle, including pictures of his automobiles, him enjoying great food, and spending time watching entertaining content on his tablet.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Hardik's photo dump. Many gushed over his cosy photos with his girlfriend, while others slammed him for behaving like a new lover and a passionate Gen Z boyfriend. Most of them termed it 'Nibba-Nibbi' love.

Hardik was earlier married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. They mutually separated last year and shared a joint statement on social media announcing the news. The statement read, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew as a family."

Hardik and Nataša are now co-parenting their 5-year-old son Agastya.

Hardik Pandya will be seen in Team India take on the Proteas in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is at home, with the limited-overs leg starting with the first One-Day International on November 30 in Ranchi.

