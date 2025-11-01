Halloween 2025: Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's ex-GF; soft launches new BF; Priyanka Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty serve spooky glam goals [Watch]

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31, with roots tracing back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of harvest and the blurring of the line between the living and the dead. Today, it has evolved into a secular celebration that blends ancient traditions with modern fun, featuring activities like wearing costumes, trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, and telling spooky stories. The festival symbolises the changing seasons and is cherished for its creative and community-driven spirit.

Halloween is celebrated not only in the US and the UK but has also gained immense popularity in India, especially across metropolitan cities that have increasingly embraced the culture. Several events in Mumbai hosted grand bashes this year, including the famous Halloween party organised by Nita Ambani.

Rhea Chakraborty was also seen attending a spooky-themed bash, while comedian Bharti Singh, who is expecting her second child, was spotted around the city. She flaunted her baby bump in an all-black outfit perfectly matching the Halloween theme.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who stays in New York, took to social media to share a series of heartwarming photos with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family enjoyed Halloween together, indulging in some trick-or-treat fun. Little Malti stole the spotlight, dressed adorably as a ghost princess. In the Instagram carousel, Priyanka and Nick kept it casual in jeans and jackets, while Priyanka accessorised with a spider-shaped ring engraved with Malti's name. Sharing the pictures, she captioned, "We made it home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the ghost princess." The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love for Malti and her camera-ready charm.

However, it was Hardik Pandya's rumoured ex-girlfriend, singer Jasmin Walia, who grabbed eyeballs with her Halloween post. The actor soft-launched her boyfriend in the most creative way possible, introducing him through a spooky-themed photo dump. On Halloween, Jasmin shared a few pictures on Instagram with her mystery man, who had his face covered with a ghost mask. The first picture featured the couple sitting in a car, seemingly on their way to a party, followed by a close-up selfie and a shot of her masked boyfriend hugging her from behind. Along with the post, she playfully captioned it: "Happy Halloween! Going forward, I think all girls should show their boyfriends like this."

Earlier this year, rumours of Jasmin dating Hardik Pandya surfaced after she was spotted at several IPL matches played by the Mumbai Indians, the team Hardik was then part of. She was also seen boarding the team's official bus and travelling alongside other players' partners. The speculation intensified when both shared solo pictures from the same holiday destination in Greece around the same time. However, neither Jasmin nor Hardik confirmed or denied the rumours.

Hardik has since made things official with his new partner, Mahieka Sharma. The couple was recently spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport. Hardik and Mahieka also celebrated Diwali together and since then thier social media posts are a treasure trove of PDA moments.

Hardik was previously married to Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020, set major relationship goals before confirming their separation in July 2024. They co-parent their son Agastya.