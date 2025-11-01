Halloween 2025: Alia Bhatt–Deepika Padukone pose together; channel movie characters, Ranbir Kapoor skips spooky bash, fans call it 'Fancy Dress Party'

Halloween, the spookiest night of the year, was celebrated on October 31, with several Bollywood celebrities across the city hosting spooky-themed parties. Dressed as different characters, the stars posed and partied the night away.

On Friday night, Nita Ambani hosted a star-studded Halloween bash attended by the Ambani family, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Orry, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and several others. Ranbir Kapoor, however, gave the event a miss.

Orhan Awatramani took to social media to share photos and videos from the bash. The clips shared by Orry showed celebs dressed not just in spooky avatars but as famous Hollywood and Bollywood characters. More than a traditional Halloween party, it looked like a themed or fancy-dress celebration.

Let's take a look at who dressed as what:

Alia Bhatt channelled Lara Croft in a black t-shirt, shorts, and a braid, while she posed with Deepika Padukone, who donned the look of Lady Singham. Alia and Deepika's bond and camaraderie were unmissable, and netizens couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's post-pregnancy glow and impressive fitness transformation.

Orry turned up as Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid.

Nita Ambani looked stunning as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's, resembling the Hollywood icon in a black off-shoulder dress, diamond tiara, and signature bangs.

Ranveer Singh arrived in a full Deadpool costume, though Orry hilariously misidentified him as Spider-Man. Akash and Shloka Ambani coordinated as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, while Aryan Khan showed up dressed like Jake Gyllenhaal's character from Brokeback Mountain. Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted together, dressed casually.

In his caption, Orry asked his followers to pick a winner.

Ananya Panday voted for "Nita aunty."

Khushi Kapoor commented, "Nita aunty for the win."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "Nita aunty committed."

Many netizens, however, were left confused, asking whether it was a Halloween celebration or just a fancy-dress party.

the concept of alia bhatt and deepika padukone wishing “happy halloween” together when their fandoms do a full horror movie every single day pic.twitter.com/Tflg8uveFD — raha kapoor (@softiealiaa) October 31, 2025

Even in the US, stars turned up in striking and spooky costumes. Heidi Klum transformed into Medusa, while Julia Fox shocked fans as Jackie Kennedy, wearing a replica of the blood-soaked pink dress Jackie wore when her husband, US President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. Her look sparked backlash, with many calling it insensitive.

Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, kept it simple and casual.