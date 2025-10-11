Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya often grabs headlines not for his fitness or cricketing stints, but for his controversial love life.

After his divorce from Natasa Stankovic, he was linked to model-actor Jasmin Walia. However, it seems the two have now parted ways, and Hardik has found love again and this time with model Maheika Sharma.

Hardik and Maheika have taken their relationship to the next level, officially confirming they are dating. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, twinning in black.

The couple were seen dressed in black comfy attire as they headed towards the security gate.

It was their first public outing since rumours about their relationship began. Several clips of Hardik and Maheika at the airport have gone viral. In one of the clips, Maheika can be seen getting close to Hardik and supposedly hugging him, but Hardik avoided eye contact, and the awkwardness between them was quite evident.

As the video went viral, netizens couldn't stop gushing over the duo, with many saying they should get married.

Hardik Pandya Makes Relationship With Mahieka Sharma Instagram Official

On Friday evening, Hardik and Mahieka took to social media and dropped a cosy photo from their getaway. in the photos, Hardik is seen wrapping his hands around Mahieka.

Another photo shows the couple candidly posing.

Amid reports of Hardik Pandya's romance with 24-year-old model Maheika Sharma and their public spotting, UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, who was reportedly in a relationship with the cricketer, shared a cryptic message.

Jasmin posted a video on her Instagram, dressed in a shimmery bodycon maxi dress, posing in a bathroom. The text on the video read: "Maybe I am single. Maybe I'm with my ex. Maybe I'm yours. Maybe it's Maybelline."

The lines used by Jasmin in her video are from Maybelline's tagline, which featured Miley Cyrus in a September 2025 campaign that reimagined the iconic jingle and explored the theme of "Maybe" and its inherent possibilities.

Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma's relationship began after fans noticed the two following each other on Instagram.

Reports of Hardik Pandya's breakup with Jasmin emerged after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their relationship had gained public attention when the singer was frequently spotted at Pandya's matches, including on the Mumbai Indians' team bus with the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) after an IPL 2025 match, and when they shared photos from a vacation in Greece.

Pandya was previously married to model Natasa Stankovic. They parted ways in 2024 and are now co-parenting their son, Agastya.