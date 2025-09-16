Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya often grabs headlines not for his fitness or cricketing stints, but for his glorious and controversial love life. More than his professional streaks, runs, attitude, and flow in the game, it's his personal life that has fans intrigued.

After his divorce from Natasa Stankovic, he was linked to model-actor Jasmin Walia. Netizens dug out and mixed-matched photos, turning eagle-eyed on social media. The much-in-love couple was seen vacationing at isolated islands; though the duo didn't share pictures together, Hardik and Jasmin dropping subtle hints on Instagram stories was enough for fans to know they were together.

And now, it seems like Hardik has moved on from Jasmin and found love in model Maheika Sharma. Eagle-eyed fans noticed their social media activity and concluded that the two have been dropping subtle hints.

It all started when a Reddit thread shared Hardik and Maheika's dating rumours. In one of Maheika's selfies, a male figure was spotted in the background — netizens speculated that it looked like Hardik. Another user noticed the number 33, which is Hardik's jersey number, appearing in one of her posts. Adding to the rumours, the duo also follow each other on Instagram.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Hardik's dating life

One user wrote, "New tournament, new girlfriend seems more reasonable."

Another added, "Do you think it's official, or does Hardik just want a casual relationship?"

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Maheika Sharma holds a degree in Economics and Finance before switching to modelling as a profession. She has featured in several music videos, ad campaigns, and walked the ramp for ace Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani, among others, as per a News18 report.

Hardik Pandya's dating history

After separating from his wife, Natasa, rumours of him dating UK singer Jasmin Walia surfaced earlier this year. She was clicked at the stadium while Hardik was playing and even spotted entering the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. However, later it was reported that the two had split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya–Natasa Stankovic divorce

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. The couple shares a son together.

Four years later, in July 2024, they confirmed their separation. While announcing the news, the couple shared a joint post:

"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."