Of love, laughter, and happiness ever after—that's what Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's current life sums up to. After his divorce from Natasa and alleged link-up with Jasmin Walia, Hardik seems to have found love again. He is now dating model Mahieka Sharma, and their photos are all over social media. The cricketer celebrated his birthday with the love of his life, Mahieka Sharma, in the Maldives, and the duo shared cozy and romantic photos from their dreamy getaway. They also celebrated Diwali together. Twinning in red and black outfits, the duo set major couple goals.

Hardik Pandya makes his relationship Instagram official with Mahieka Sharma

There's a saying, "Keep it private until it's permanent." Well, these days, nothing is permanent until it's on Instagram!

Hardik Pandya, after being papped with his lady love time and again this entire month, has finally sealed his relationship and made it Instagram official.

On Wednesday, October 22, Hardik took to Instagram and shared cozy moments with his ladylove, Mahieka. The carousel post also featured his son Agastya from his first marriage.

The photos show Hardik and Mahieka posing during their Maldives vacation, Hardik sporting a printed shirt, while Mahieka opted for a white mini dress, holding his arm as they posed for the camera. The couple was seen holding hands, making it an adorable moment.

Other pictures show Hardik and Mahieka holding hands and sharing adorable moments, along with sweet glimpses of Hardik spending time with his son, Agastya. He even shared his phone's wallpaper, which is of his son.

The vacation was a celebration of Hardik's 32nd birthday on October 11. Sharing the photos, Hardik simply wrote "Blessed" as the caption.

He also posted a goofy Diwali photo where he and Mahieka are playfully looking at each other.

Hardik and Mahieka have been facing trolls for their relationship, and now, after making it official, the trolls keep joking that there will be "many more girlfriends in the coming days."

However, the couple seems unbothered, as they are already off to yet another holiday. The duo was papped at the airport on Tuesday evening, where paparazzi were heard cheering for them. In the viral clips, paps told Hardik, who was seen holding his lady love's hand, "Nice jodi!" To this, Hardik smiled and replied, "Thank you."

About Hardik and Mahieka

Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 and is currently 32, while Mahieka, who celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2023, was born in 2001 and is now 24. Hardik is 8 years older than Mahieka.

Hardik, who was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic, tied the knot in 2020 and separated in July last year, following months of rumors. Hardik and Natasa continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.