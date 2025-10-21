Cricketer Hardik made his relationship official with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on his birthday. The ace cricketer celebrated his birthday earlier this month at a scenic beach location in the Maldives, enjoying romantic walks, a candlelit dinner with the love of his life by his side.

Mahieka Sharma also took to social media to wish her beau, while Hardik shared inside photos from the celebrations. The couple later jetted back to Mumbai ahead of Diwali. With love in the air, Hardik and Mahieka were seen celebrating the festival together. They even performed a puja before heading out for dinner.

Several photos and videos of Hardik and Mahieka have gone viral, showing the couple twinning in bright red outfits as they stepped out after dinner.

Wtf y kya pahena h isne??? bandhej ke anarkali kurte par black leggie ??? pic.twitter.com/BaRCpOwDjY — chhavi? (@abeyarrrrrr) October 21, 2025

In the clip, Harik and Mahieka were seen getting out of the building, Hardik was seen holding a gift, and they sat inside the car. The duo ignored the paparazzi.

Hardik moving on from his wife, Natasa, and soon jumping from one relationship to another and making it official on Instagram hasn't gone down well with netizens.

Many have taken to social media to apologise to Natasa, while several users have called Hardik a cheater and a player in relationships.

Natasa no one can ever make me hate you. more power to you for handling all the hate and abuse with such grace, takes real strength to stay kind in a world that’s so quick to judge ? https://t.co/qcrRTpmV6Z pic.twitter.com/jeAdc4e4Q8 — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) October 10, 2025

For the unversed, during the rumours of Hardik and Natasa's separation, trollers had earlier slammed Natasa, accusing her of ruining Hardik's life. However, months later, it was revealed that Hardik was dating Jasmin Walia.

- Have not taken alimony money

- No Emotional Interview for limelight

- Never said a word against Hardik

- Both parents still meet their child



More respect for you, Natasha Stankovic. Not like those ___ who marry cricketers just for fame and money. pic.twitter.com/vMzwURTVFQ — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) October 10, 2025

A few months after that, reports surfaced that he is dating Mahieka Sharma.

However, Natasa hasn't shared any update on how she celebrated Diwali with her and Hardik's son, Agastya.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?



Mahieka Sharma, a 24-year-old award-winning model and yoga trainer, has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani. A graduate in Economics and Finance, she has also featured in several brand campaigns and music videos.

Her portfolio includes major ad campaigns for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Mahieka has also walked for some of India's top designers, including Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.