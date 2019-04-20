KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's quantum of punishment has finally been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to BCCI ombudsman, DK Jain, both cricketers have to pay fines amounting to Rs 20 lakh each within 4 weeks. This means that both the cricketers -- selected to be a part of India's 15-member ICC World Cup 2019 squad -- will be able to participate in the quadrennial tournament.

DK Jain said that Rahul and Pandya will have to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh each, to the families of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty. The duo will have to further pay Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created by Cricket Association for the blind in order for the promotion of the game for the blind.

The Ombudsman added that if the cricketers do fail to pay the aforementioned amounts within the designated four weeks, BCCI may deduct the money from the match fees payable to the respective players. DK Jain had further noted that both players lost out on earning about Rs 30 lakh as they were sent home from the tour of Australia back in January. But being afforded the status of role models by fans of Indian cricket, DK Jain felt that the two should have acted in a manner befitting their status.

It is also believed that the players are let off because they apologised for their comments. "But he also noted that since both the players apologised and did not contest the action initiated against them, it is unnecessary to return a categorical finding as to whether the remarks made during the course of the chat show constitutes as an act of indiscipline or misconduct or violation of any of Rules and Regulations on part of players as contemplated under Rule 41 (1) (c) of the rules," reports India Today.

Both, Rahul and Pandya, will thus be relieved that they have been relieved of punishment leading to any suspension on playing for their nation as their very next assignment with the national team is at the World Cup in England. India begins their World Cup campaign at the Rose Bowl in Southampton against South Africa on June 5. The format of the World Cup is similar to the one played in 1992 as all participating nations will play each other at least once.

Unlike previous editions of the World Cup, this time only ten teams will be participating in the tournament in a round-robin format where every team will the rest of the nine teams. Once every team has played nine matches each, the four teams with maximum points will progress to the knockout stages beginning with the semifinal and culminating at the Lord's Cricket Ground with the final on July 14.