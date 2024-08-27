It might have been a while since Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation, but speculations on what went wrong between them still remain a trending topic. Days after Hardik was speculated to be dating singer Jasmine Walia, a report has hinted at what went wrong in their marriage. The report states that it was the all-rounder's flamboyant lifestyle that took a toll on his marriage with Natasa.

What went wrong?

A Times Now report stated that Hardik being too full of himself made the couple part ways. It further stated that even though Stankovic tried matching up to his lifestyle, they were just different people. After a while, it all took a toll on Natasa who grew tired of it. "

He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people," a Times Now report stated.

"She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," the report further added. It also stated that it all was a gradual process and the decision didn't just come overnight.

Not a quick decision

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day or one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the insider added.

Hardik and Natasa took to social media on July 18 to share the news of their separation. The couple had been married for four years and together had a son, Agastya. The two added that despite their separation, they would continue to co-parent their son. The estranged duo also said that it was a tough decision to make as they had just mutual respect and enjoyed the companionship.