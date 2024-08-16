Natasa Stankovic has been through a lot of negativities and hate on social media ever since rumours of trouble in Hardik and her marriage surfaced. The model was slammed for not attending Hardik's matches at a time when he was going through a difficult phase in cricket. She was also targeted by trolls and called a "gold digger" after announcing her divorce from the cricketer.

However, the same trolls are now supporting the model and accusing Pandya of having an affair. For those who came in late, Hardik Pandya is now accused of dating singer Jasmin Walia. The two were seen sharing pictures from identical locations and the singer had also liked several of Hardik's posts. Amid the rumours of the two dating, Natasa has liked several posts on toxic relationships, emotional abuse and cheating.

Divorce announcement

This has made social media feel sorry for the actress and has also jumped to the conclusion of Hardik being at the wrong in the scenario. "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the two wrote in identical posts.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," their statement further read. While Natasa flew off with son Agastya to an undisclosed location soon after divorce announcement, Hardik has been sharing pictures from a luxurious getaway.