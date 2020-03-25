From speaking about Hardik Pandya's looks to calling Natasa Stankovic a gold digger, netizens have been having a field day ever since the two got engaged. And yet again, the couple got trolled when they posted a cozy picture on social media.

As the entire country is in complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Natasa and Hardik have been making most of it by spending quality time with each other. The two were seen cuddling with each other. Natasa posted the picture on Instagram.

While Hardik and Natasa were enjoying their romantic moment, netizens couldn't help but troll Hardik over his infamous comment on Koffee with Karan 'Mai aaj karke aaya'. People said that only Hardik is enjoying the time of his life during self-isolation referring to his comment.

After the much talked about yacht proposal videos and pictures going viral, it seems like the couple is quite keen on taking their relationship a notch higher soon. Yes, the wedding bells will soon ring for the couple. Post their engagement in Dubai, Hardik and Natasa, along with Natasa's parents, were spotted in Mumbai having dinner together.

Hardik's meeting with Natasa's parents has sparked rumours that a wedding will soon follow for the lovely couple. A few days ago, Natasa had shared a cosy picture with Hardik Pandya. The much-in-love couple looked adorable together as they spent quality time together post their engagement.

On hearing the news of Hardik and Natasa's engagement, many people were surprised, including Hardik's colleagues Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chaha. Natasha is best known for her appearance in Badshah's song DJ Waale Babu.