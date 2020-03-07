Hardik Pandya and his Serbian actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic grabbed all the attention when they announced their engagement on New Year's eve. While proposing Natasa on a yacht in the middle of the ocean, Hardik went down on his knees and asked her to be his partner for life by offering a diamond ring and sealed the deal with a passionate kiss.

Previously, Hardik and Natasa broke the internet when their romantic picture on a beach had surfaced on social media. And yet again, Natasa has made everyone jaw drop with her raunchy picture wherein she is seen posing for a selfie wearing a bikini on a beach.

As soon as Hardik and Natasa made their relationship official, Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty and other friends from the industry and cricket world have been pouring in warm wishes upon the couple on social media. However, the one that caught everyone's attention was Hardik's rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela.

Hardik and Natasa to tie the knot soon?

After the much talked about yacht proposal videos and pictures going viral, it seems like the couple is quite keen on taking their relationship a notch higher soon. Yes, the wedding bells will soon ring for the couple. Post their engagement in Dubai, Hardik and Natasa, along with Natasa's parents, were spotted in Mumbai having dinner together.

Hardik's meeting with Natasa's parents has sparked rumours that a wedding will soon follow for the lovely couple. A few days ago, Natasa had shared a cosy picture with Hardik Pandya. The much-in-love couple looked adorable together as they spent quality time together post their engagement.

On hearing the news of Hardik and Natasa's engagement, many people were surprised, including Hardik's colleagues Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chaha. Natasha is best known for her appearance in Badshah's song DJ Waale Babu.