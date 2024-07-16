Hardik Pandya asks for tequila shots; Shanaya Kapoor argues with security staff: Unmissable moments of Anant -Radhika wedding

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding have been going around for almost a week. After the great grand wedding celebrations. The newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Ambani are busy with post-wedding celebrations.

Who's who from the bigwigs have attended the event be it PM Modi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamta Banerjee among others. From international celebrities to singers as well as list actors from all walks of life were seen blessing the newlyweds.

Amid dance, live performances by actors and eminent singers like Shankar Mahadevan. Shreya Ghosal, and AR Rahman among others.

Several videos from the bash are doing the round on social media.

The clips show candid conversations, dance, gossip and a lot more happenings during the baarat, wherein Anant was seen enjoying.

With Instagram flooded with mushy pictures of videos of the newlyweds users are seen getting emotional seeing the vidaai.

Let's take a look at moments and unexpected events that happned at the grand wedding that cannot be missed.

Shanaya Kapoor argues with security staff

Shanaya Kapoor the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor was seen engaged in a heated argument with the security guard at the wedding venue.

The viral video shows, Shanaya caught in an argument with the security at the Ambani bash reportedly because the security guard insisted on checking the star kid's bag, which she didn't allow him to do. The viral video didn't go down well with users and they slammed her for her behaviour and also mentioned that the security guard was merely doing his job and she should cooperate.

Hardik Pandya asks for two tequila shots

Hardik Pandya is the man of the hour after winning the World Cup, the actor was enjoying his heart out at the wedding. He was seen dancing with Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.

The actor who is also in the news for his personal life going kaput, appeared solo sans his wife Natasa at all the events.

However, he didn't stop himself from enjoying and the Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya was seen mingling and chatting with everyone around.

A clip has gone viral that shows Hardik ordering two tequila shots. The clip shows Mahesh Babu also around him.

Netizens have expressed surprise over Hardik Pandya's request for tequila shots at the grand wedding event. Many wondered how the Ambani family could serve tequila. While social media users supported him and said that he deserved two tequila shots.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at Ambani's reception

On July 15, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna marked their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception on July 15. They had to give the wedding a miss after Akshay tested COVID positive. However, after testing negative Akshay Kumar along with Jio World Centre in Mumbai is mainly hosted for Reliance employees and the media.

Shloka Mehta sleeping amid wedding festivities

It's been over weeks since the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding festivals have been going on continuously. It's tiresome for many.in fact, Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta who is also busy taking care of the kids and keeping up with the festivities was caught struggling to stay awake during one of the wedding ceremony's rituals at night.

A video that has gone viral shows Shloka Mehta dozing off.

In the clip, Shloka Mehta was seen struggling to stay awake while sitting next to Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shloka Mehta Ambani, who was sitting beside Akash Ambani and PM Narendra Modi, falls asleep during the ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Several social media users empathised with Shloka Mehta and admitted that wedding preparations can be very tiring.