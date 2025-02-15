Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday, praising his pivotal role in advancing India's energy sector.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "On his birthday, my best wishes to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Ji. He made a mark as a respected diplomat and has now devoted himself to the world of politics and administration. He is at the forefront of making India a hub for petroleum and natural gas-related initiatives, which are very important in our quest for self-reliance. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Replying to PM Modi's wishes the Union Minister wrote, "Sir I am deeply touched and grateful and thank you for your warm birthday greetings PM Sh @narendramodi Ji. It is my deep privilege to be a part of your team as you lead India's glorious transformation and unprecedented development in all sectors including energy self-sufficiency & green energy transition. Your visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to the nation is the eternal source from which I draw my strength & vitality to make my contribution."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to extend his birthday wishes to Puri, acknowledging his tireless work in furthering the vision of an energy-secure India.

"Warm birthday wishes to my Cabinet colleague Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji. Your tireless efforts are accelerating Modi Ji's vision for an energy-secure Bharat. May you enjoy a healthy and long life," Shah wrote.

Hardeep Singh Puri, known for his distinguished career as a diplomat, has now shifted his focus to strengthening India's petroleum and natural gas sectors. Under his leadership, the government aims to position India as a key player in global energy markets, contributing to the country's broader goals of self-reliance.

Hardeep Singh Puri was inducted into the Council of Ministers as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs in September 2017. He was given additional charge of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation and the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in May 2019. He was sworn in as Union Minister in July 2021 and currently, he is the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas.

