Barely a few days after rapper Hard Kaur went on an abusing spree and created a huge controversy with her abusive rants on Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Yogi Adityanath; Kaur is back at it again.

Hard Kaur had shared a video of herself on Twitter where she was seen abusing PM Modi and Amit Shah. Hard used a number of expletives in her rant too. The singer appeared with Khalistan supporters in the 2.20-minute clip. On June 17 this year, Kaur had called Shekhawat a "terrorist" and a "racist". She had also called Yogi an 'Orange Rapeman'. Hard Kaur's comments on the UP CM and the RSS Chief had created a huge uproar on the social media with people objecting to her remarks and her language. The rapper has also used very abusive language and swear words in reply to people objecting to her comments on Twitter and Facebook.

About Shekhawat Hard had posted on Facebook, "HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN INDIA INCLUDING 26/11, PULWAMA ATTACK. THE FACE OF ALL PROBLEMS IN INDIA. CONSTITUTIONAL CASTEISM IS A CRIME. YOU MOFO'S YOU ARE BANNED BY SARDAR PATEL JI AFTER GANDHI'S MURDER BY GODSE. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FUNCTION. IN HISTORY MAHATMA BUDDHA AND MAHAVIR FOUGHT AGAINST THE BRAHMINICAL CASTE SYSTEM. YOU ARE NOT A NATIONALIST, YOU ARE A RACIST MURDERER #fact".

About Yogi Adityanath, Hard Kaur had said, "IF THIS GUY WAS A SUPERHERO HIS NAME WOULD BE-RAPEMAN YOGI. YOU CALL HIM WHEN YOU WANT YOUR SISTERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS RAPED. NATIONAL HERO. I PERSONALLY CALL HIM #ORANGERAPEMAN#indiastandup".

Hard Kaur was charged with sedition for her comments an FIR was registered under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500, 505 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 IT Act against her for her remarks. Kaur has also been a fierce supporter of Khalistan where Sikhs have demanded a separate state for themselves.

Hard Kaur has given Bollywood some memorable hits like Move your Body (Johnny Gaddar) and Lucky Boy (Bachna Ae Haseeno).