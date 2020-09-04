With several players opting of the IPL 2020, it wouldn't be a surprise if the most awaited tournament doesn't see the light of the day, this year. After the shocking exit of Suresh Raina and Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh has also announced his decision to not be a part of this year's IPL. After playing for ten years in a row for Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh had joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018. With Harbhajan's exit, CSK has lost two of its prime players for IPL 2020.

With the off-spinner yet to join the team in UAE, tongues had already started wagging over his doubtful decision. Putting a stop to all rumours, Harbhajan Singh told PTI, "I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons." Singh is currently in Punjab with his family and has sought privacy. "I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year's IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy," he further said. After Suresh Raina's exit, Harbhajan's decision to pull out might cost heavy for the whistle podu team.

Suresh Raina's exit

It was the backbone-of-the-team, Suresh Raina's exit that had left the CSK team jittery. However, CSK owner N Srinivasan had said that Dhoni being the "captain cool" was making sure the team remains focused. While Srinivasan accused Raina of "success getting into his head" and "ego issues", Raina maintained that the decision was made over "personal reasons".

Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indian's star player, Lasith Malinga also shocked everyone with his decision to opt out of IPL 2020. The player wished to be by his father's side who would soon be undergoing a surgery. MI owner Akash Ambani moved ahead with James Pattinson and said, "Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI's strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith's cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith's need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time."