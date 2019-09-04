Teachers are probably the most important person in everyone's life. They are your first friends, mentors and guides who open the door to the world. Their contribution to our lives is immense and and cannot be ignored.

A teacher can be anyone in your life from an actual teacher in school, college, your parents, friends, relatives.

In India, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher's Day. This day was chosen in memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's first vice-President and second President.

Here are some wishes and messages you can share with the person who moulded you and contributed to what you are now:

Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us, inspiring us And making us what we are today, Happy Teacher's Day!

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Teachers Day that's full of joyous moments!

Happy Teachers Day

You took my hand, opened my mind and touched my heart, Happy Teacher's Day!

Dear Teacher, Thank You For Continually Inspires me to do my best You help me strive for goals, I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person. And that person is you Happy Teacher's Day!!

Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teacher's Day!

You accepted the challenge to teach me and I accepted the challenge to learn, Happy Teacher's Day!!

A good teacher is a master of simplification and an enemy of simplism. Happy Teachers Day!

Here are also some quotes on teachers made by the greatest minds in the world

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires. -- William Arthur Ward

The children now love luxury. They have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. -- Socrates

Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students. -- Solomon Ortiz

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. -- Bill Gates