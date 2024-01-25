As India prepares to mark the 75th Republic Day, the nation stands at the intersection of history and the future, adorned with the rich tapestry of its diverse culture and unwavering spirit. This momentous occasion not only commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect but also serves as a testament to the resilience and aspirations of a billion hearts.

Seventy-five years ago, on January 26, 1950, the visionary leaders of the newly-independent India gave form and structure to the dreams of a nation through the adoption of the Constitution. The significance of this day extends beyond mere observance; it is a reflection of the arduous journey India has undertaken, embracing democracy, diversity, and unity as its guiding principles.

On this occasion, you can share quotes, messages and wishes. Here are some:

"Happy Republic Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity." "Freedom is not given, it is taken. Happy Republic Day!" "May the tricolor always fly high. Happy Republic Day to all Indians!" "On this Republic Day, let's renew our commitment to the nation. Jai Hind!" "Wishing you a joyous Republic Day filled with pride, honor, and patriotism." "Saluting the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Happy Republic Day!" "Let's remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day!" "Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls. Let's salute the great men and women who made this possible. Happy Republic Day!" "Rejoice in the glory of the nation and remember the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!" "Wishing you a Republic Day filled with grand celebrations and pride for our nation." "May our country always prosper and flourish. Happy Republic Day to all!" "Freedom is the oxygen of the soul. Breathe it in. Happy Republic Day!" "Today, let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India." "May the pride of being an Indian resonate in your heart on this Republic Day and always." "As we celebrate our nation's Republic Day, let's remember and honor those who fought for our freedom. Jai Hind!" "On this Republic Day, let's embrace the spirit of unity and pledge to build a better and brighter future for our country." "A thousand salutes to this great nation. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!" "Freedom is one of the most expensive commodities. No amount of money will be enough to buy freedom. It is the result of sacrifices and struggles. Let us honor and remember them on this Republic Day." "Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of an ever-shining India. Happy Republic Day!" "On this Republic Day, let us come together to build a nation that is strong, prosperous, and full of harmony and peace."

Quotes from the Indian Constitution:

"We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic..." "Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – the cornerstones of our Republic." "The Constitution is not a mere lawyers' document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age." - B.R. Ambedkar "A good constitution is infinitely better than the best despot." - B.R. Ambedkar "Our Constitution is a ray of hope: H for Harmony, O for Opportunity, P for People's Participation, and E for Equality." - Narendra Modi

Quotes from Freedom Fighters: