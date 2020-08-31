Onam is one the biggest festival of the Malayalam-speaking community is celebrated with great exuberance in Kerala. Malayalis all over the globe are celebrating Thiruvonam, which marks the end of the 10-day festival, on Monday, 31 August.

Family members celebrate the occasion together by making beautiful flower carpets (pookalam), preparing splendid vegetarian meals (onasadya) with over 20 dishes, performing Thiruvathira dance and engaging in many games.

Also Listen to popular and Onam songs

The festival is celebrated through colourful rituals and ceremonies, including laying flower carpets (pokkalam), having sumptuous feast (sadya), engaging in activities like dance (thiruvathirakali), tiger dance (pulikali), tug-of-war (vadamvalli), and boat race (vallamkali). As part of the special day, Keralites also wear the traditional attire of the state -- white and golden sari for women and shirt and mundu for men.

Check out some wishes, messages and greetings in English to be shared with friends and family on Onam 2020:

International Business Times India wishes all its readers a very pleasant and prosperous Onam. Check out some interesting wishes and greetings to share on the auspicious occasion of Onam:

The festival of Kerala is here,

A unique day celebrated by people of all religions,

Wishing you the warm greetings of the special day.

Happy Onam to all.

Happiness is spending time with cousins just like the good old days,

The auspicious festival Onam is here for us to be with our family,

Celebrate the day with a lot of happy moments.

Happy Onam to my dear ones.

May the God bless you and fill your heart with joy and happiness. May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam this year.

The festival of Pokkalam, Sadya, Thiruvathirakali is here,

A time to celebrate and enjoy with friends and family,

May you be able to spend the day in the best ways possible,

Happy Onam 2020

Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi.. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Onam.

May this Onam be the most memorable day in your life,

With some cherishable moments that you can carry forward.

Spend the day with family.

Happy Onam.

Lets welcome King Mahabali, who comes to visit his subjects once in a year during the festival season of Onam. May you be blessed with the greetings and wishes of the day. Happy Onam to you and your family.

Remember our childhood days when we used to celebrate Onam? Those were the best moments of my life. With us staying miles away I miss those wonderful times. May you have an awesome Onam celebration at home with your dear ones. Onam wishes to you.

O - Ormayude

N - Nanmayude

A - Aghoshangalde

M - Malayalikalude Ponnonam

Happy Onam

Welcome the King Mahabali by laying Pookalam, dancing to the steps of Thiruvathirakali and engaging in the Onam activities. Most importantly, have a sumptuous Onam sadya with more than 30 varieties. Have a great time with friends and family. Happy Onam.

Shehathindeyum Aishwaryathindeyum Sambalsamrudhiyodeyum Orayiram "Ponnonashamsakal"