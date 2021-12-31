Yet another year has passed in the shadow of a pandemic. With new year comes new hopes, new promises, new resolutions and new commitments. As the world stands in solidarity against its common enemy, the spirit of celebrating a new year shouldn't be lost, albeit with proper caution.

The New Year celebrations have been restricted in India, and for good reason. While it may be disappointing, but being surrounded by your loved ones should suffice. If the pandemic is keeping you away from your loved ones, or forcing you to stay at home and not celebrate like you used to, connecting virtually shouldn't stop you from spreading love and cheer.

Sharing New Year wishes, be it on social media or on IMs, is a tradition no one forgoes. In that spirit, here are some New Year 2022 wishes, images, quotes and greetings for you to share with you friends and family on this occasion.

Happy New Year 2022 wishes

A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year! Stay safe. #MaskUp #GetVaccinated As the New Year approaches with hopes anew, here's wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead! Stay safe. #MaskUp #GetVaccinated May all sorrows get locked, and you get showered with the best of the best blessings. Wish you and your family a hearty new year. Stay safe. Happy New Year! May the coming year be full of grand adventures and opportunities. All the best. Stay safe and healthy. Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness in the New Year ahead. Stay safe. Happy New Year! May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future. Let's cheers to the new year. Stay safe. No matter where this year takes us, we'll always feel at home when we're with family. Happy New Year. Stay safe. Wishing you a Happy New Year, bursting with fulfilling and exciting opportunities. And remember, if opportunity doesn't knock, build a door! Stay safe. 365 new days, 365 new chances. Happy New Year. Learn good lessons from 2020, and start 2021 by letting go of the past. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2022 images

Pixabay

Pixabay

Pixabay