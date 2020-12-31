As the world rings in 2021, putting behind what has been a dreadful year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. With new year comes hope that things will change for the better. While it is best to spend the New Year's Eve at homes with your loved ones, being unable to meet friends and relatives can be disappointing. But fret not, there's always next year and if you practice caution this year, you'll be healthy enough to celebrate New Year's next year.

But what you can do this year is stay safe and convey the best wishes on IM, social media and video calls. To get you started, here are some wishes for you to share with your friends and family.

This year, make a different choice and do things in a different way. Make a new start.

Don't think about the past. Think about the present and hope for the future. Happy New Year 2021.

A new year is like a blank book; the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year!

Learn good lessons from 2020, and start 2021 by letting go of the past.

As the New Year approaches with hopes anew, here's wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead!

365 new days, 365 new chances. Happy New Year.

International Business Times wishes readers a happy and a safe New Year.