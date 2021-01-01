What's happening?? this is exactly what Deepika Padukone's fans are thinking and screaming on social media.

Ahead of New Year's eve, Deepika stunned everyone by removing all her posts last night, leaving netizens baffled. And on January 1, 2021, the actor took to social media to share a voice note.

Deepika wishes her fans Happy New Year 2021 in a unique way.

Deepika took to social media and shared a beautiful message and wished fans Happy New Year in her own voice.

In the audio note, Deepika Padukone said, "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I am sure all of you will agree with me, but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

Deepika tweeted, "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?" She addressed 2020 as a year of 'uncertainty for everybody' while wishing for 'good health and peace of mind'.

Check out her post below:

Fans are thrilled seeing Deepika back on social media.

Deepika deleted her social media posts.

On December 31, 2020, Deepika Padukone removed all her Instagram and Twitter posts, leaving fans dismayed. While the actress hasn't revealed the reason for removing all her posts, the Internet was busy guessing the possible factors behind this move. Some of her fans were baffled to see her profile with no posts.

Deepika rang in her New Year's Eve with hubby Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently in holidaying in Rajasthan with husband, Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also holidaying at the same destination with their families and pictures of the two popular couples have been making rounds on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shared pictures from the New Year's Eve bash in which we can see Ranveer Singh, Kapoor's rang in New Year's eve together.

On the work front

Deepika will soon be teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan' on the professional front. She has also bagged a role in Nag Ashwin's film, which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Deepika also has Shakun Batra's next and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' in her kitty.