As the world braves for a new dawn in 2021, one of the biggest Indian festivals is here to lift our spirits. Lohri is a popular harvest festival that is celebrated with great joy and grandeur in India. From organising bonfires to hosting gatherings for singing and dancing, Lohri is an extremely joyous festival. But the COVID-19 pandemic still hasn't left us, challenging the normal way of celebrating the harvest festival.

For a better half of 2020, without any choice of our own, people have grown accustomed to the digital life and celebrating festivals keeping in mind the risks of contracting the virus. Lohri, which will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, January 13, will also be like other festivals, but doesn't mean the spirits have to be low.

One of the best ways to celebrate Lohri safe is by sharing best wishes of the festival with friends and family on social media and using IMs.

Lohri 2021: Wishes, images, quotes

Here are some Lohri wishes to share with your friends and family on the occasion.

May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and revdi remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Lohri! May your life be blessed with peace, happiness, love, success and wealth!

May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

May this harvest season bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Have a happy and prosperous Lohri!

May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones!

Before you get a reward, you must put in labour. You sow before you harvest. May this Lohri bring joy, happiness and prosperity in your life!

Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali, and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!