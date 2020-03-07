International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 annually worldwide. A day, that is synonymous with freedom, hope, power, determination, and a gender-inclusive way of life. A day, when women across the globe, inclusive of colour, language, community, religion, celebrate their identity of being a woman in different capacities.

International Women's Day has been celebrated for more than a century now. The day came into being effective after the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day in New York City in 1908. Since then, it has only gained prominence all over the world, and through various forms of movements, be it protests, song-and-dance, theatre, spoken-word poetry, discussions, celebrated everywhere.

Thus, we have compiled a list of some empowering quotes that truly remind us of the joy and power of being a woman.

Happy Women's Day 2020!