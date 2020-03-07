International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 annually worldwide. A day, that is synonymous with freedom, hope, power, determination, and a gender-inclusive way of life. A day, when women across the globe, inclusive of colour, language, community, religion, celebrate their identity of being a woman in different capacities.
International Women's Day has been celebrated for more than a century now. The day came into being effective after the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day in New York City in 1908. Since then, it has only gained prominence all over the world, and through various forms of movements, be it protests, song-and-dance, theatre, spoken-word poetry, discussions, celebrated everywhere.
Thus, we have compiled a list of some empowering quotes that truly remind us of the joy and power of being a woman.
Happy Women's Day 2020!
- There's really no such thing as the 'voiceless'. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard - Arundhati Roy, author
- I'm not a victim, I'm a survivor. The man who attacked me will cover his face. I won't - Laxmi Agarwal, acid-attack survivor
- In our society, the women who break barriers are those who ignore limits - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood actor
- People used to say that boxing is for men and not for women, and I thought I would show them someday. I promised myself and proved it - Mary Kom, Boxing champion
- At the end of the day, don't forget that you are a person, don't forget you are a mother, don't forget you are a wife, and don't forget you are a daughter - Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo
- No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens - Michelle Obama, Lawyer and former First Lady of US
- We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back - Malala Yousafzai
- I ask the students to take an oath that they will work in their life to change the lives of at least 100 women by empowering them through education in different spheres of life - APJ Abdul Kalam, late Indian scientist.