Holi paints the entire country in a sea of colour where everyone irrespective of their background rub some colour on each other's faces.

The much-awaited festival of colours is finally here and social media is filled with the fanfare of colours, wishes, coloured clothes, and not to forget, the very important bhaang, a drink special for this occasion.

The festival is celebrated annually on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Falgun. This festival is majorly celebrated in the northern parts of India. People celebrate it with fervour by applying bright colours on each other.

The spring festival is also a thanksgiving for a good harvest. The festivities are spread out over two days with the first day known as 'Choti Holi'.

In Hindu mythology, Holi is celebrated as the day when the demon Hiranyakashyap wanted to be the only god everyone worshipped. He also wanted to be immortal. However, his son, Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, refused to worship him which enraged Hiranyakashyap. the demon god asked his sister Holika to set Prahlad on fire. However, due to Prahlad's devotion, he was saved by Lord Vishnu while Holika burnt to death.