Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated by Hindus in India and around the world on Wednesday. The festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour.

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, and it is a 10-day long celebration. The festival falls in the Hindu month of Bhaadrapada and the celebrations begin on Shukla Chaturthi, which is usually the fourth day of the second fortnight otherwise known as Ananta Chaturdashi.

The elephant god Ganesh is the deity of prosperity and artisans start sculpturing his idols two to three months prior to Ganesh Chathurthi. When it comes to buying a Ganpati idol for the festival, most devotees are choosy and the selection is confirmed only after checking out the trunk on the idol.

Ganesha idols come with three kinds of trunks- trunk curved towards left or Vamamukhi Vinayak, another with trunk curved towards right or Dakshin Murti and third one with a straight trunk curved upwards, or Sushumna; all auspicious in their own right.

Hindus celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home idols of Lord Ganesh, holding special prayers, songs, and pujas. Modak is a popular dish made during the festival and it is made using rice or flour stuffed with grated jaggery, coconut and dry fruits.

The Ganesh idols are immersed after worshipping it for 10 days in pandals while those in homes usually immerse the idols sooner. Colourful processions, celebrations are a common sight as the idols are taken for immersion.

Here, we present some images and messages to share on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi Messages to share:

May Lord Ganesh bless you with happiness, prosperity and joy in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesh keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your future endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi — the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chatrurthi!

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi songs: 5 Bollywood numbers to get you into festive spirit

Bollywood has a song for every occasion. Be it Holi or Karva Chauth, the film industry has produced hummable numbers time and again. And there are many popular tracks on Ganesh Chaturthi, a big festival across the country and mainly in Maharashtra.

On this occasion, here we bring you the list of Hindi songs on Lord Ganesh, son of Lord Shiva and Parvathi.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya

Shankar Mahadevan has sung the song from Amitabh Bachchan's Viruddh. This track has a spiritual feel to it and makes you forget all your troubles and immerse in the the divine moment.

Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale

It is a Ganesh visarjan song from Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the music sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Anupama Deshpande.

Gajanana

It is the sacred prayer that powers Peshwa Bajirao in Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani. Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice for the number scored by Shreyas Puranik and penned by Prashant Ingole.

Hey Ganaraya

It is a song from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's ABCD 2. Divya Kumar has sung the song penned by Mayur Puri.

Deva Shree Ganesha

It is a song from Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt's Agneepath. Ajay Gogawale has sung the song for Ajay Atul-composed music. This number serves as the background score for many stage performances in honour of Lord Ganesh.