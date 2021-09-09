Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated by Hindus in India and around the world on Friday. The festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour.

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, and it is a 10-day long celebration. The festival falls in the Hindu month of Bhaadrapada and the celebrations begin on Shukla Chaturthi, which is usually the fourth day of the second fortnight otherwise known as Ananta Chaturdashi.

Hindus celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home idols of Lord Ganesh, holding special prayers, songs, and pujas. Modak is a popular dish made during the festival and it is made using rice or flour stuffed with grated jaggery, coconut and dry fruits. The Ganesh idols are immersed after worshipping it for 10 days in pandals while those in homes usually immerse the idols sooner. Colourful processions, celebrations are a common sight as the idols are taken for immersion.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Canva

Canva

Canva

Canva

Canva

May Lord Ganesh bless you with happiness, prosperity and joy in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesh keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your future endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi — the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chatrurthi!