Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated by Hindus in India and around the world on Friday. The festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour.

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, and it is a 10-day long celebration. The festival falls in the Hindu month of Bhaadrapada and the celebrations begin on Shukla Chaturthi, which is usually the fourth day of the second fortnight otherwise known as Ananta Chaturdashi.

An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh
The elephant god Ganesh is the deity of prosperity and artisans start sculpturing his idols two to three months prior to Ganesh Chathurthi. When it comes to buying a Ganpati idol for the festival, most devotees are choosy and the selection is confirmed only after checking out the trunk on the idol. Ganesha idols come with three kinds of trunks- trunk curved towards left or Vamamukhi Vinayak, another with trunk curved towards right or Dakshin Murti and third one with a straight trunk curved upwards, or Sushumna; all auspicious in their own right.Reuters

Hindus celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home idols of Lord Ganesh, holding special prayers, songs, and pujas. Modak is a popular dish made during the festival and it is made using rice or flour stuffed with grated jaggery, coconut and dry fruits. The Ganesh idols are immersed after worshipping it for 10 days in pandals while those in homes usually immerse the idols sooner. Colourful processions, celebrations are a common sight as the idols are taken for immersion.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to wish your friends and family on occasion
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to wish your friends and family on occasion
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to wish your friends and family on occasion
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to wish your friends and family on occasion
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to wish your friends and family on occasion
May Lord Ganesh bless you with happiness, prosperity and joy in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesh keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your future endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi — the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chatrurthi!

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

