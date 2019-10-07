Dussehra, also known as Vijayadasami, is celebrated the day after Maha Navami when effigies of the demon king Ravana is burnt across the country to symbolize the victory of good over evil. The day is observed after Navratri, during which the Goddess Durga is worshipped.

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 8, Tuesday. Many believe that Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day and freed his wife Sita from her kidnapper.

In the northern part of the country, effigies of Ravana are burnt. In the eastern part, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahisasura. Idols of the Goddess are installed and on the tenth day, they are immersed in water after being taken in grand processions across the city with many chanting mantras and shlokas.

Goddess Durga takes the form of Chamundeshwari in the south where they believe that she killed Mahisasura.

Dussehra also marks the beginning of Diwali, which more often than not, falls twenty days later.

Dussehra or Vijayadasami is considered a very auspicious day and many people embark on new or important ventures on this day in hopes of it being successful.

Here are some messages, wishes and greetings you can share with your loved ones on thsi auspicious day.

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

It's time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra 2019!

On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Troubles as light as air, love as deep as the ocean

Friends as solid as diamonds and success as bright as gold.

These are my wishes for you and your family on this auspicious day of Dussehra.